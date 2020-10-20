Kim Kardashian Wins $6.1M From Ex-Bodyguard who Failed to Protect Her

Kim Kardashian has settled a $6.1million lawsuit with her former bodyguard accused of failing to protect her during her Paris robbery.

The reality star, 39, sued Pascal Duvier and his companies Protect Security and Balali Investments Inc for negligence after she was held at gunpoint while robbers stole her jewelry in 2016.

Kim sued for the amount the insurance company paid her for the stolen items.

Duvier, a German-born judo expert, was also fired by the socialite.

Court documents read: ‘Plaintiff’s Counsel informs the court that the parties have come to a settlement agreement and are waiting on the defendant’s signature to proceed further.’

Duvier, who was represented by Jennifer Thomas, then signed a dismissal notice which was seen by an LA judge.

His company Protect Security had filed for bankruptcy only two weeks before the robbery and he has disappeared off social media this year.

The gang of robbers posed as police officers before threatening the concierge of a short-term luxury apartment rental building close to

the British Embassy in Paris known as the Hotel de Pourtalès.

Kardashian had been left alone in the suite while her bodyguard went to a nightclub on the Champs-Elysées with her sisters, Kourtney and Kendall Jenner.

Kardashian was tied up and had a gun pointed to her head while she was put in the hotel bathroom as the robbers selected pieces of her diamond jewelry, taking items worth $10million.

While Kardashian was not seriously hurt, she was said to be ‘badly shaken’ and later said she had developed a ‘phobia’ of going out after the robbery.

Just a month after the robbery, Kim and her husband Kanye West decided to fire their longtime bodyguard and other members of their security detail.

Her insurance company AIG also claimed in the 2018 lawsuit that Duvier had failed to report multiple security breaches at the hotel.

Thankfully, no one was physically harmed during the course of the robbery, but Kim said the entire experience made her ‘really paranoid’ for a year’s time.

She would have ‘half a dozen’ security guards posted up about her Calabasas home at all times.