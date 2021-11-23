Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are dating a month after they had their first kiss on national television. Page Six confirmed on November 18, 2021, that Kim and Pete are officially dating less than a year after she filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are officially dating

Kim and Pete were first linked in October 2021 after they were photographed holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm in California. The photos came less than a month after the two kissed in a sketch on Saturday Night Live, which Pete is a cast member on. (Kim was the guest host of the episode.) A source told The Sun at the time that Kanye was “completely fine” with the sketch and that Kim told him about the kiss beforehand. “Kanye has no hurt feelings whatsoever about Kim kissing Pete Davidson,” the insider said. “She told him about it before the show and he thought it was really funny.”

The rumors between Kim and Pete continued in November 2021 when they were seen on back-to-back dates in New York City, Pete’s hometown. “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately. It was just the two of them,”

a source told Page Six at the time about their date at Campania on Staten Island. “They quietly were able to sneak in and out”

Though Kanye was “fine” with Kim’s SNL sketch with Pete, a source told HollywoodLife at the time that he wasn’t as cool with seeing her hold hands with another man. “Kanye was really put off by Kim holding hands with Pete and he did not like it at all,” the insider said. “He asked Kim to ‘please refrain’ from showing public displays of affection with anyone until their divorce is finalized. He told her that it doesn’t look good for their family and it doesn’t look good for her, or in the ‘eyes of God.’”

The confirmation also comes weeks after a source told Us Weekly that Kim was officially “falling” for Pete. “He makes her feel good and she’s excited to see what happens,” the insider said. The source also noted that Kim’s friends and family are “happy” and “eager’ for her to “have fun and be free” amid her divorce. According to the source, “everything flows well [when they’re together],” and Kim is “always” left “smiling and excited” after hanging out with Pete, who “makes her laugh.”