Ayesha Gunn started an affair with armed robber Khuram Razaq while working at the Wrexham prison – it wasn’t long before their illicit romance came to light.

Khuram Razaq’s Fling Affair Inside His Cell With Prison Officer Ayesha in UK

A prison officer who had a fling with an armed robber inmate took a photo of them kissing in his cell.

Ayesha of Pant Glas, Johnstown, Wrexham, who is a university graduate with a degree in criminology and psychology, contacted Razaq more than 1,200 times during the steamy affair behind bars.

She bought clothes, placed bets and even brought a smartwatch into prison for Khuram Razaq.

During their four-month affair she made some calls to his cell

using a third party in Birmingham to cover her tracks, and on other occasions she pretended to be someone else.

The court heard she had been on a training course when she started the job, and would have known fully that what she was doing was wrong.

They were both using mobile phones to send romantic pictures, videos and stream live footage of themselves on social media.

She admitted misconduct in a public office between July and November last year and was jailed for 12 months.

Razaq of Buckley Farm Prison, Rochdale, who was serving 12 months for conspiracy to rob was also given another eight months for possessing a specified item inside a prison, namely a mobile phone, between August 27 and November 10 2018.