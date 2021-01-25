Khokhar Palace Constructed By PML-N Land Grabbers Demolished in Lahore

District administration in Lahore on Sunday demolished a part of Khokhar Palace — the residence of former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Saiful Malook Khokhar — to retrieve the alleged state land.

13 shops and several temporary huts were demolished as the authorities aimed to recover 45 kanals of land. Officials claimed that out of 177 kanals of land, only 131 was owned by Khokhars and the remaining was illegally occupied.

Speaking over the issue, the former legislator said the government action was politically motivated as Lahore High Court (LHC) had issued a restraining order on the issue.

In December 2020, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) had postponed the anti-encroachment operation against alleged illegal wall of Khokhar Palace after facing resistance to avoid any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique, while condemning the action by the administration, said Khokhar brothers were fighting for democracy in the country.

Rafique, while talking to media persons outside Khokhar Palace, said that such attitude of the authorities cannot be tolerated. “No one can stop party leaders and workers to stage protest against the move,” he added.

The Khokhar brothers are accused of occupying the said land through forgery. They had been issued notices to evict the land by the district

administration, which they repeatedly ignored.

Previously, the district administration had tried to conduct a clearance operation but had to postpone it due to protests by the Khokhar brothers’ supporters.

An operation was carried out today over the non-implementation of the notices.

The Additional Deputy Commission Revenue (ADCR) Lahore and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations supervised the operation.

The reclaimed land has been transferred to the Punjab government, according to sources.

Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed on Monday that people who illegally occupied state lands enjoyed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) patronage.

Chairing a meeting of government spokespersons and party leaders, he opined: “Nobody can encroach upon state land without political patronage.” He wondered that the operation to clear state land of encroachments is being billed as political move by opposition leaders.

The prime minister directed the government spokespersons to apprise the nation on the anti-encroachment operation.

The current political situation, foreign funding case, operation against land grabbers and Broadsheet issue came under discussion during the meeting.

Prime Minister further said those who tried to embroil us in the foreign funding case have got themselves entangled. “Our stance stood vindicated before the Election Commission,” he added.

He reiterated the government’s resolve to ensure a fair and just probe into the Broadsheet issue. “We will bring to light every character who inflicted losses on the national exchequer,” he resolved.