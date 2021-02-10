A man has died following reports of an altercation in Reading, prompting a murder inquiry.

Khawaja Abdul Raheem, 25, ‘Only Son in Family’ Stabbed to Death in Reading

Police were called to Dulnan Close, Tilehurst, at about 19:00 GMT on Saturday. The 26-year-old died after suffering multiple injuries.

Khawaja Abdul Raheem Hanif and his father of Khawja Naeem Hanif were both attacked by group 5 men as soon as father and son parked their car outside home.

Bother Khawja Naeem and his only son 25 years old Abdul Raheem Hanif were stabbed, but sadly Abdul Raheem Hanif lost his life.

A Section 60 Order granting additional stop and search powers is in place across Reading until 21:00 on Sunday.

So far, no arrests have been made and officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Now witnesses have told of how they rushed to help the lad, mopping his bloody face with towels as paramedics rushed to the scene.

Moments before the murder, neighbours heard cars smashing into each other. They then saw a man dressed in black running down an alleyway with a huge knife in his hand.

Some gave CPR while others brought out towels to clean the blood away.

A mum-of-two who saw the horror unfold said: “We heard a lot of

shouting and couldn’t figure out what was being said. Then we heard the banging of cars smashing, ten times if not more.

“A man appeared from behind another car dressed all in black and he had a knife the size of my leg.

“He was running down the alley.”

The 29-year-old ran to check on her children – and said: “When I came back, I heard a woman screaming.”

Courageously, she then went outside to help, finding the victim lying on the ground.

“We got out torches out so we could see his face and we got towels,” she said.

“All we could do is get towels and wipe his face, but it was clear he was dead.”

A close family friend, who asked to remain anonymous, told of his heartbreak over the death of “such a nice boy”.

“He was part of an Pakistani family, he was their only son. They live in the square just metres from where he died in the car park,” the man said.

“He was quiet child, a nice boy.”

A post-mortem is being carried out by a Home Office pathologist today.

Meanwhile, cops with Thames Valley Police have launched a manhunt. Officers have temporary enhanced stop and search powers.

Detectives worked through the night at the murder scene, which had been cordoned off.

Forensic teams dressed in white suits were seen taking photographs of the grisly site.