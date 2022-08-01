As we all know Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar and Mahira Khan are not on good terms since the actress condemned the Khalil-Marvi fiasco.

Khalil-ur-Rehman’s Criticism Against Mahira Khan all the time doesn’t make any sense: Resham

Mahira Khan called Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar out after his spat with Marvi Sirmed and since then Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar has since criticized Khan multiple times.

Recently, actress Resham while supporting Mahira Khan, Resham said that Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar is a great writer of course and there is no denying that but the way he criticizes Mahira Khan all the time does

not make any sense.

She also went on to say that Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar likes to connect his name to established stars particularly females to get power on media. Mahira Khan has been involved in a number of controversies throughout her career. She has had disagreements with numerous others in the industry.

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar was on good terms with Mahira Khan initially. She even worked with him in Sadqay Tumharay, a drama based on his personal life. Later on Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar had a fight with Marvi Sarmad on a live show and Mahira criticized him for it which soured the relationship between the two.