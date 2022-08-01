Khalil-ur-Rehman’s Criticism Against Mahira Khan all the time doesn’t make any sense: Resham

As we all know Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar and Mahira Khan are not on good terms since the actress condemned the Khalil-Marvi fiasco.
Mahira Khan called Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar out after his spat with Marvi Sirmed and since then Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar has since criticized Khan multiple times.
Recently, actress Resham while supporting Mahira Khan, Resham said that Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar is a great writer of course and there is no denying that but the way he criticizes Mahira Khan all the time does
She also went on to say that Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar likes to connect his name to established stars particularly females to get power on media. Mahira Khan has been involved in a number of controversies throughout her career. She has had disagreements with numerous others in the industry.
Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar was on good terms with Mahira Khan initially. She even worked with him in Sadqay Tumharay, a drama based on his personal life. Later on Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar had a fight with Marvi Sarmad on a live show and Mahira criticized him for it which soured the relationship between the two.