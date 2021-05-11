Khalil Ayub, 39, was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court last Friday after being found guilty of 12 offences against three female child victims in the Bradford district.

Khalil Ayub, 39, Jailed for 19 years For Abusing Three Female Children in Bradford

Ayub was found guilty of offences including abuse and assault following the trial at Bradford Crown Court.

He will have to serve two thirds of the sentence before he can be considered for release and sign on the offender’s register.

DC Alaine Stocks of the Bradford District Safeguarding Unit, said: “We welcome this significant sentence imposed

by the court against Ayub.

“He committed some dreadful offences against child victims who were in no position to defend themselves and I wish to pay tribute to their bravery in coming forwards and helping us convict a clearly very dangerous man.

“Predators such as Ayub need to be taken of our streets and we can promise that all reports of abuse will be investigated both thoroughly and sympathetically.

“The needs of victims are always put at the heart of our investigations and we encourage those who have suffered abuse to come forward and make reports to allow us to seek justice for them.”