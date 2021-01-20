Khalid Hussain, 48, of Morningside, Bradford, owner of Bakery that supplied cakes to dozens of Bradford businesses was shut down after inspectors found it in a “filthy” condition, and littered with mouse droppings.

Khalid Hussain Fined £3600, Supplied Filthy Cakes Littered with Mouse Droppings

Khalid Hussain was running Fine Bakers at Bullroyd Industrial Estate when it was inspected on January 16 last year and officers found a plastic tub used to store Nutmeg also contained an “unidentified dropping” and a large, dead spider.

He appeared at Bradford and Keighley Magistrates Court yesterday, charged with a string of food hygiene offences.

Hussain pleaded guilty, and was ordered to pay over £3,600 in fines and costs after the court was shown photos of the business that showed mouse droppings on what a Magistrate said was “every single piece of equipment.”

The case was being

prosecuted by Bradford Council, and involved seven charges, ranging from not ensuring food preparation equipment was clean to failure to keep records of where food was being bought from and sold to.

The inspection started out poorly when inspectors found Hussain working at the site wearing a filthy, ripped overcoat.

Cooking equipment, such as a Kenmore mixer, was filthy and a food processor was “caked in dirt.”

Hussain told inspectors that he was not baking a huge amount of goods, but developing samples to send out to businesses as a way of helping get the business off the ground.

It was later found that the businesses had been supplying between 20 to 25 cafes and other food businesses in Bradford.

He was fined £320 for each individual offence, which added up to £2,240, as well as paying £1,345 costs and a £34 surcharge.