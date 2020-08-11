Khadija Bibi, 36, and Ayshea Kaur, 35, built almost identical ground floor extensions on the back of their suburban semi-detached houses in Milton Road, Stretford, Greater Manchester.

Khadija, 36, Ordered to Pay £500 To Neighbour Ayshea, 35, Threaten Her for Building Same Extension in Milton

But Bibi, who built an extension on her £250,000 home first, sparked a catty war of words with her 17-year-long neighbour by objecting to plans by Mrs Kaur to build one of her own.

She followed up her objections with cruel insults, including mocking Mrs Kaur about a miscarriage, as well as calling her insulting names and threatening to ‘knock her out’.

It became so bard Mrs Kaur became ‘scared’ in her own home and has since moved away.

Now Bibi, a mother-of-seven, has been ordered by the courts to pay Mrs Kaur £500 compensation after she pleaded guilty to a charge of harassment without violence.

The so-called ‘Battle of Milton Road’ began when Mrs Kaur applied to Trafford Council in April 2019 to have a ground floor extension built on her home.

The extension was designed by the same architect who had developed Bibi’s and plans show they were almost identical.

But Bibi told the council she objected to the development, because the building would lean against the wall of her extension.

The one-time friends fell out and began a feud, with the pair exchanging dirty looks over the moving by contractors of wheelie bins to clear guttering.

But it escalated into the hurling of cruel insults with Bibi standing

in her front garden and taunting mother of one Mrs Kaur about a recent miscarriage she had suffered.

In one confrontation, Bibi shouted at her: ‘no wonder you had a miscarriage, you deserved it’.

Later when Mrs Kaur stepped outside again Bibi laughed at her and threatened to ‘knock her out’ in front of her children.

She also subjected the victim to noisy banging on her walls and windows and playing loud music in the middle of the night.

Police were called after Mrs Kaur compiled an eight page log detailing incidents between November last year and June this year”

In a statement to police she said: ‘I have lived at my family home for 17 years and don’t consider myself a confrontational person. As a parent I feel I can’t offer protection to my family and this has affected my daughter’s studies.

‘I feel harassed and scared to leave my house in case I see her, the last few months have been horrible it has affected me so much I feel scared to go out. I feel isolated and intimidated and scared in my own home.’

Mrs Kaur’s husband Baldev said: ‘I’m scared to go home and scared to even go into my front garden I wish she would leave me and my family alone so I can live in peace.’

At Manchester Magistrates’ Court, Bibi wept as she was ordered to pay Mrs Kaur £500 compensation after she pleaded guilty to a charge of harassment without violence.

Bibi was ordered to complete a four month community order and will have to abide by a 7pm to 7am curfew.