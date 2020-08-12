Kesa Malik has narrowly avoided a spell behind bars after being convicted of running red lights, driving into oncoming traffic and travelling at double the legal speed limit.

Kesa Malik, 25, Led Police On High Speed Chase With Stolen Vehicle, Avoids Jail in Newcastle

Newcastle Crown Court heard how the 25-year-old was initially spotted by an unmarked police vehicle on May 7 where officers recognised the VW Golf was on false plates.

Upon realising that he was being pursued by police, Malik slammed his foot on the accelerator and tried to evade capture.

He then led specialist traffic officers on a high speed pursuit across Newcastle and Gateshead that was so dangerous that police had to abandon the pursuit.

Instead, the National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter observed from above as Malik performed a string of high risk manoeuvres to evade capture.

During the pursuit he collided with a van, a central reservation, a police car, nearly hit a pedestrian with a push chair and performed U-turns on a number of busy roads, including the Tyne Bridge.

After 30 minutes of attempting to evade capture the dangerous driver was forced to abandon the vehicle after it ran out of fuel on Stamfordham Road in Newcastle.

He decided not to try to flee on foot and instead surrendered himself to police who placed him under arrest.

Enquiries found that the vehicle had been stolen from an address in Newcastle in April and was travelling on registration plates stolen from a car of the same make and model in West Yorkshire the day before the pursuit.

Malik, of Wingrove Gardens, Newcastle, admitted a string of offences, including dangerous driving, and was handed an 18 month suspended sentence at court today (Tuesday).

Following the case PC Glen Robson, of Northumbria

Police’s Operation Dragoon team, said it was one of the worst cases of dangerous driving he had ever seen.

He said: “There is absolutely no place on a public road for the nature of driving demonstrated by Kesa Malik that day.

“In all my time as a police officer, I have rarely seen such appalling driving and he no doubt put the lives of innocent people at risk, as well as his own.

“We had to abandon our pursuit a number of times because of the erratic nature of his driving and because he was driving at such high speeds on residential streets.

“I have no doubt he would have continued to put lives at risk if he had not been forced to abandon the vehicle when he ran out of fuel.

“Huge credit for this conviction needs to go to the NPAS helicopter who were able to track Malik across Newcastle and Gateshead so we could follow him in a safe manner.

“Their coverage allowed officers in their patrol cars to back off so we were not forced into carrying out a dangerous manoeuvre to bring him to a stop.

“Ultimately, he was left with no choice but to surrender himself to police and because of the overwhelming evidence against him he has had no choice but to plead guilty at court.

“I hope this case illustrates that we will not tolerate this kind of offending and that we will stop at nothing to put dangerous drivers like Malik before the courts.”

Malik admitted dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and handling stolen goods at Newcastle Crown Court on June 8.

He was handed an 18 months custodial sentence suspended for 18 months, ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work, made subject to a three month night-time curfew and given a two-year driving ban.