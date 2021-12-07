Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are set to tie the knot on December 9. The couple and their families have reached Hotel Six Senses Barwara Fort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, where the wedding and pre-wedding functions will take place.

Katrina Kaif Visits Doctor Before Pre-Wedding fesitivities With Vicky Kaushal

However before pre-wedding fesitivities the internet has spotted the Tiger Zinda Hai star visiting a clinic before the bride-to-be flies off to Jaipur for her wedding celebrations.

Katrina who waved at the paparazzi before entering the premises later met with an excited crowd on her way out. At one point, the

38-year-old star even struggled to shut the door of her car while fans took selfies.

The pre-wedding fesitivities start from December 7. The couple will reportedly groove to the song Kala Chashma at their sangeet ceremony. Vicky and Katrina’s wedding guest list includes celebrities such as Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur and Rohit Shetty, among others.

As per the latest visuals shared by a fan, there are fireworks inside the wedding venue. The couple and the guests are having a grand time at the mehendi ceremony. The sangeet ceremony is all set to take place tomorrow, December 8.