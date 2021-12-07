he big day is finally here — Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will reportedly kick off their grand wedding celebrations in Jaipur, India today (December 7). The couple were photographed leaving their homes for the wedding destination and let’s just say the fanfare was real. The paparazzi couldn’t get enough of the couple’s airports looks.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal arrive in Jaipur for their ‘wedding’, greeted by fireworks, police complaint

The wedding festivities of Bollywood rumoured it-couple — they still haven’t confirmed that they’re together — will reportedly start today with a sangeet, followed by a mehndi on December 8 and then the nuptials on December 9. There will also be a reception on December 10. According to Indian media sources, Kaif and Kaushal opted to be legally wed in court ahead of the wedding festivities. The court marriage was due to take place on either December 3 or 4 in Mumbai, attended by the families of both the bride and groom.

The wedding celebration will reportedly be held at Rajasthan’s five-star luxury heritage hotel Six Senses Fort Hotel in Jaipur.

Here’s everything that went on before Katrina and Kaushal’s arrival at their hotel.

Spotted in a ruffled

white sari by Indian designer Arpita Mehta, the bride was all smiles when leaving her home to visit the groom’s residence in Mumbai on December 6.

Kaif was photographed arriving at the airport on December 6 as well. While the rest of us opt for t-shirts and sweatpants as our airport look, the bride chose a more vibrant outfit that screamed traditional wedding. Her outfit was made by Indian designer Anamika Khanna.

The groom looked quite dapper himself. He was photographed wearing indian designer Sabyasachi as he arrived at the airport to leave for Jaipur.

So what’s going to go down at the wedding once the wedding festivities kick off? Well reportedly, there will be a five-tier Tiffany cake from an Italian chef, as per media. The sangeet will also reportedly see the couple perform on the Bollywood song ‘Teri Ore’ from Kaif’s movie Singh is Kinng.

While everything sounds spectacular so far, not everything’s been smooth sailing. According to India Today, a complaint has been filed against the couple and the management of the hotel for blocking the way to the Chauth Mata temple ahead of the wedding. The hotel is located on the way to the temple and the hotel management closed the road leading to the temple from December 6 to 12.