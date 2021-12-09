Bollywood most talked couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal has officially tied the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9 amid high security.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are Officially Married

The star couple got married in a traditional Indian wedding ceremony and took their seven pheras on Thursday afternoon. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif has shared first picture after wedding. Posting a picture from the wedding, she wrote a beautiful caption to go with it. “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

The Indian actress was smashing in a traditional bridal outfit as she wore a red Lehnga, while Vicky Kaushal rocked white sherwani for wedding. Katrina’s wedding dress was narrating the tales of eastern heritage, encompassing tradition with a touch of new fashion. The actress gave perfection to her look with heavy traditional jewelry that served her as a beauty elevator.

Cameras snapped some wedding guests inside Fort Barwara today, among them father of the groom Sham Kaushal.

The wedding has been something of a state secret with guests subjected to a no-phone and no-photos rule. No inside pictures or footage is available; however, it is believed that a mehendi

ceremony took place on Tuesday as well as a traditional Punjabi ‘ladies sangeet’ organised by Vicky’s mom Veena Kaushal.

Several celebrities were on the guest list, including Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Gurdas Maan, Malavika Mohanan, Sharvari Wagh, Radhika Madan, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur and others. However, Katrina’s close friend Salman Khan and his family did not attend the wedding. He flew to Riyadh for the Da-Bangg tour.

Meanwhile, Mika Singh told Bollywood Life that he was invited to Vicky and Katrina’s wedding but had to give it a miss due to ‘other professional commitments’.

Vicky and Katrina reportedly sent their guests a welcome hamper with a note requesting them to leave their phones in their rooms before attending the ceremonies.

Until now, Vicky and Katrina had kept their relationship under wraps. They were first linked together in 2019. While they refrained from commenting on their personal lives, they were often seen together at parties and even taking vacations together. They also reportedly celebrated the New Year together with their siblings, Sunny Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif, in Alibaug.

Katrina Kaif, was last seen in Sooryavanshi and is currently working on the third film in Salman Khan’s Tiger series. Vicky Kaushal, who won a National Award for Uri: The Surgical Strike, received rave reviews for his performance in Sardar Udham this year.