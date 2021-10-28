Reportedly Bollywood star Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding venue has been revealed and the couple is tying the knot in December 2021.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushak will Tie Knot on 7th to 9th December

According to news sources, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding venues are all set in Rajasthan’s ‘Six Senses Fort Barwara’, where the couple will tie the knot in the first week of December.

Moreover, the Indian news source Etimes has unveiled that, Katrina Kaif’s wedding dress is being designed by ‘Sabyasachi’. While the duo turns down the news, as ‘Uri’ trouper earlier, said to media, “The news was circulated by your friends. I’ll get engaged soon enough when the time is right”.

Adding to that, the 36-years-old further stated that, while he returned home from the gym, his parents too humorously congratulated him on his rumored engagement and asked him that he didn’t inform them about his engagement.

On the work front, the movie starring both the

actors Vicky and Katrina ‘Sardar Udham’ is released on 16th October 2021 and is available on an online streaming site too.

The paps on duty spotted Katrina’s mom and sister Isabelle Kaif shopping in the city. They were clicked while coming out of an ethnic brand store famous for Indian dresses. Hmm…has the wedding prep begun already? We know not, but speculation is high!

For the uninitiated, the rumour about Katrina and Vicky first started when at Koffee With Karan’s last season in 2019, where the former replied to host Karan Johar’s one of the questions by saying that she thinks she will look good with Vicky.

When the latter was informed about her answer, he looked quite swooned and more than happy to hear it. He said, “I was surprised she knows about my existence”.

And the rest, as they say, is history. On the work front, Katrina has Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar lined up for release this Diwali and Tiger Zinda Hai 3 with Salman Khan in her kitty.