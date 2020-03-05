Kate Middleton Rocks Vintage Pink Dress, Reminds of Princess Diana

The duchess attended the event, hosted at the Museum of Literature Ireland, with husband Prince William, who gave a keynote speech at the event. The couple also looked at some historical treasures, like a first-edition copy of James Joyce’s novel “Ulysses.”

Kate paired the bright dress with simple black pumps and a small black clutch, which kept the attention on the details of the dress including sweet black polka dots and ruffle details on the neckline. The classic style inspired some Twitter users to draw comparisons to Princess Diana’s style.

And in fact, Princess Diana did wear a similar pink, polka-dot dress in April of 1985, when she visited the Vatican with Prince Charles.

In Diana’s 1985 version of the look, her outfit was entirely pink with a slightly different neckline and pearl earrings, while Kate’s 2020 style featured a pair of delicate hoops and a playful ponytail.

Earlier in the visit, Kate debuted a sleek, stylish new haircut, trading her long locks for a chic, shoulder-length look.

colorful vintage dress is just one of the amazing outfits the duchess has worn on the royal visit. On Tuesday, she sparkled in an emerald green midi dress while visiting Guinness Storehouse’s Gravity Bar with William.

Speaking this evening, The Duke said:

“I am confident that friendship, understanding and a shared vision for a peaceful and prosperous future 🇮🇪🇬🇧 will ensure that the unique and precious bond between our people is not broken. My family is determined to continue playing our part in protecting, preserving and strengthening that bond”.