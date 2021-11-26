The illegal and extra-judicial arrest of globally recognised Kashmiri human rights defender Khurram Parvez triggered protests in the busy streets of the United Kingdom.

Kashmiris in UK Protest Against Arrest of Rights Activist Khurram Parvez

Protesters gathered outside the BBC office and urged the international community to pressure India to release Parvez, the programme coordinator of Srinagar-based Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS).

They also castigated the Indian fascist regime for committing genocide of innocent Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Addressing the protesters, Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK) UK President Fahim Kayani said that India’s terror-inflicting National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided the house and office of Khurram on November 22 in Srinagar and arrested him and later shifted him to New Delhi for interrogation.

Kayani further said that it was hypocritical of the international community to remain silent on the war crimes committed by the Indian fascist regime in IIOJK.

TeK Europe President Muhammad Ghalib said that the arrest of a globally recognised face of human rights is evidence that India is using war

tactics to silence any voice that speaks for the right to self-determination of Kashmiris.

Khawaja Muhammad Sulieman, TeK UK leader, said that it was not an arrest but rather an illegal abduction by a fascist regime that does not respect international law.

Ian Scott, president of Trade Council Birmingham, said that the credibility of international media is under watch if it ignores India’s illegal occupation of IIOJK and the war crimes it commits in the occupied territory.

STWC Birmingham Branch Secretary-General Stuart Richardson said that three Kashmiris were martyred by Indian forces in IIOJK Wednesday evening and eyewitness accounts have exposed the Indian propaganda machinery which claims it is fighting an armed rebellion.

Rana Rabnawaz, President TeK West Midlands, urged international media to depute special reporters to IIOJK to report from the ground the grave situation.

Secretary-General TeK Midlands Zone Azam Farooq and other leaders of TeK demanded that the UN and the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights should hold India accountable and UN peacekeeping forces should be deployed to stop the massacre of Kashmiris committed by India.