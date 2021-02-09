Kashmiri Man Demands Dead Body His Son Killed By Indian Terrorist Army

A Kashmiri man seeking the body of his son who died at the hands of Indians forces in a fake encounter conducted during the last week of December 2020, has been booked under the anti-terror law.

Associated Press reported that “Police said Mushtaq Ahmed and six others, including his two brothers, were charged last week under India’s harsh anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.”

Athar Mushtaq Wani, the charged man’s son was killed along with two others by Indian troops during a fake encounter in the Lawaypora area of Srinagar on December 30, 2020.

The bodies of these victims were buried about 115 kilometers (70 miles) from their ancestral villages. As per

reports, Indian authorities under a new policy that became effective after April 2020 buried over 150 alleged Kashmiri rebels in unmarked graves, denying their families proper funerals.

Videos on social media in which the man can be seen demanding the dead body of his son has sparked sympathy all over the world.

India’s actions against the Kashmiris have been condemned globally. Kashmiri human rights lawyer, Habeel Iqbal, said it had been a cruel decision to book the family under anti-terror laws.

“A father demanding the dead body of his son is being booked under the anti-terror legislation is an instance where the law is being used as an instrument of oppression to create a sense of fear among citizens, an attempt to create a reign of terror in the minds of ordinary citizens.”