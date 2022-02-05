Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed on Saturday (today) to reiterate Pakistan’s resolve to stand by Kashmiris to continue to extend all possible support to them till the realisation of their right to self-determination.

Kashmir Solidarity Day Being Observed today on 5th Feb Nationwide

The day is also being marked to expose worst ever oppression being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces against the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. One minute silence will be observed at 10:00 am across the country.

Solidarity walks will be organised in Islamabad, Muzafarrabad, Gilgit and in four provincial headquarters. Human chains will be formed at Kohala and other important points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. State-owned channels will broadcast special programmes to express solidarity with the oppressed people of IIOJK and highlight the human rights violations by Indian troops in the occupied territory.

At his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Friday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed said Pakistan remains deeply concerned about the worsening human rights and security situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which continues to be under military and police siege.

He said extra-judicial killings of innocent Kashmiris continue with impunity. Hardly a day passes without any news of a fake encounter or a so-called cordon-and-search operation by the Indian occupation forces. Since first January, at least 24 Kashmiris have been martyred in this unabated reign of terror. “The international community must act to stop the wanton oppression

and persecution of the besieged Kashmiris under illegal occupation,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson said Pakistan salutes the resilience of the Kashmiri people who continue to stand firm in their just and peaceful struggle for their legitimate right to self-determination as pledged to them by the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

He said the international community must take cognizance of the plight of Kashmiris, hold India to account for its widespread brutalities and human rights violations in IIOJK. He also urged the world community to play its due role for resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

The Senate on Friday unanimously passed a resolution reassuring Pakistan’s full support to the people of Kashmir in their just struggle for inalienable right to self-determination.

The resolution moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan paid rich tributes to the heroism and valour of Kashmiri people. The resolution demanded the international community take note of India’s belligerence and cruelty against Kashmiris including the danger of genocide which is documented internationally.

It said that the international community should take cognizance and action against Indian gross and widespread human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as well as its open repudiation of UN resolutions. The house demanded the Indian government to reverse and revoke the illegal and unilateral steps of 05 August 2019, which are gross violations of all UN resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.