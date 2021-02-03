Following claims by the Federal Ombudsman Kashmala Tariq it was not her son to drive the SUV that trampled to death four people on Islamabad’s Srinagar Highway, one of the injured survivors testified Wednesday he has himself seen her son driving that car.

Kashmala’s Son Was Driving When 4 Men Killed in Islamabad, Accident Survivor

Refuting the federal ombudsman’s claims, the survivor Mujib ur Rehman said in a video message released earlier today that Kashmala Tariq’s son Azlan was driving the car and I have seen him myself.

The surviving accident victim Rehman has appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to do justice in the matter.

According to the latest development on the matter, the capital city police has decided to summon both the federal ombudsman and her husband Waqas to question them on the case.

It

was reported yesterday that an additional session judge in Islamabad approved a pre-arrest bail plea of Kashmala Tariq’s son until February 16 after he was blamed for an accident that claimed the lives of four youngsters at Kashmir Highway.

According to details, the judge approved the pre-arrest bail of Kashmala’s son, Azlan, against the surety bonds of Rs 50,000.

The son of the Federal Ombudsman for Harassment of Women at Workplace did not appear before the court rather his lawyers acquired the pre-arrest bail on his behalf.

It may be noted that at least four people were killed and two sustained serious injuries after being hit by a speeding car late last night at Islamabad’s Srinagar Highway.

A speeding car with the number plate Prado WX-077 hit other vehicles at G-11, Islamabad, leaving four dead and two severely wounded in the middle of Monday night and fled from the scene.