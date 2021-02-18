Kashmala’s Son Pardoned by Families of 4 Accident Victims For ‘Allah’s Sake’

In a car accident case that killed four young men in Islamabad, Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women Kashmala Tariq’s son has been pardoned by families of two of the victims.

Police were quoted as saying that during the hearing of a plea for bail-before-arrest obtained by Tariq’s son, the families of two victims submitted separate affidavits to the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (West) Mohammad Sohail Fazil.

The families allege that as far as they know the car was being driven by Kashmla Tariq’s driver and not her son. The affidavit submitted to the court stated that they don’t want to

pursue any legal action against the driver or the son and have no problem with them getting a bail.

The affidavit read: “For the sake of Allah, we have no objection over release of her driver and son on bail, quash the case and discharge them from the case.”

Dawn reported that the content of the affidavit were read aloud to the families in Urdu and their verification of what was written in it was taken.

Even though the two families that have pardoned the accused have said that the case should be closed, the police said that the case won’t be allowed as long as all four families have summitted affidavits and pardoned the accused.