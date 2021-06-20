Punjab Police have arrested TikToker Kashif Zameer on the complaint of the main character of the Turkish drama serial Ertugrul Ghazi based on the Ottoman Empire.

Kashif Zameer Arrested With Fake Gold Chains and Duping Ertugral’s Engin Altan

According to media reports, the main character of Ertugrul Ghazi and Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan had sent a complaint email to IG Punjab against Kashif Zameer, in which he mentioned the fraud that happened to him and also provided evidence.

After receiving the email from the Turkish actor, IG Punjab directed CCPO Lahore to investigate and take action against the accused.

CCPO Lahore said that when the police of Iqbal Town police station raided the house of

Kashif Zameer, a vehicle with an official number plate was recovered from there.

The police took it in their possession and transferred it to the police station. Another case was registered in Nishtar on the complaint of a police officer.

DSP CIA Mian Shafqat said, “Kashif Zameer traps people by wearing fake gold. Kashif Zameer tried to tarnish Pakistan’s image by committing fraud with a Turkish actor.”

Police officials said that Kashif Zameer was arrested and shifted to Iqbal Town police station.

According to the CIA, illegal 9mm pistols and bullets were recovered from the possession of the accused.

Police officials said that 6 cases have already been registered against accused Kashif Zameer in different police stations of Punjab while he is also involved in several fraud cases.