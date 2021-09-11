A man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a woman at a landmark in Edinburgh.

Kashif Anwar Charged for Murder of Wife Fawziyah Javed in Edinburgh

Fawziyah Javed, 31, from Pudsey, West Yorkshire, fell from Arthur’s Seat in Holyrood Park on Thursday.

Police and emergency services were called at about 9pm, but Ms Javed died at the scene.

She was believed to be on her honeymoon at the time of her death, the Daily Record reports.

Kashif Anwar appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday where he made no plea.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to reappear in court within the next eight days.

It comes after Police Scotland said a 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death.

Detective Inspector Bob Williamson previously said: “Fawziyah’s family ask for their privacy to be respected during this extremely difficult time.

“I’d like to thank the officers and partners who attended the scene on Thursday evening and have assisted with our ongoing inquiries.”

Fawziya worked at Lyons Davidson Solicitors in Leeds and was heavily involved in charity work before she got married late last year.

It is believed she celebrated her wedding reception with her loved ones on Sunday before travelling to Scotland by train at the start of the

week.

The source also claimed that Fawziyah was thought to be in the early stages of a pregnancy before her tragic death.

In a statement given to the Daily Record, Davidson Lyons Solicitors said: “Fawziyah Javed had a bright start to her legal career at Lyons Davidson Solicitors, working as a paralegal in employment, training with the business and then qualifying as an Employment Solicitor in March 2020.

“She made a great impression with both her colleagues and customers winning Newcomer of the Year in 2016 and in July of this year was again recognised for the support and assistance she gave other teams during the pandemic.

“Fawziyah was a successful lawyer, a great colleague, and a good friend to many in the business. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.”

A heartbroken neighbour broke down in tears as she described Fawziyah as a “beautiful person”.

Naseem Akhtar said: “I am very upset about her death, she was a very nice person.

“She had lived there for nine to 10 months. She was a beautiful person and seemed very sensible.

“Yesterday I was all day crying.”

Tributes to solicitor Fawziyah have also been posted online.

Zareef Zaf Latif posted: “Fawziyah, our precious niece taken away from us way too soon. Have so many memories of you as a little girl.