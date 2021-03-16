Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor, who recently gave birth to an adorable baby boy, has finally posted her first selfie after the birth of her second son.

Kareena Kapoor’s first selfie after birth of second son goes viral

The Bollywood diva took to Instagram and posted a picture with a caption, “I missed you all,” she wrote addressing her followers.

The recently posted picture is Kareena’s second Instagram post after the birth of her second son. Earlier, she shared a promotional post about Saif Ali Khan’s film ‘Bhoot Police’. Kareena’s selfie has been liked more than 400,000 times in just a few hours.

In the photo, she can be seen on the roof of her new home wearing a cap, sunglasses, and blue top. It is to be noted the popular Bollywood couple has recently

shifted to their new apartment before the birth of their second son.

Earlier in 2020, Kareena had announced her pregnancy in August via her Instagram handle. Extending thanks to their well-wishers, Saif and Kareena had released a joint statement at the time, which read, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.”

‘Saifeena’ had moved into a new home in Mumbai with their four-year-old son Taimur. Kareena and Saif had first turned parents in 2016, with the birth of their son Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor finished the shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha during her second pregnancy. She was also seen shooting for various brands she represents. Her Instagram handle stayed active as it gave insights into her work and personal life.