Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, a supporter of India’s ruling nationalist party BJP, has lashed out at International pop sensation Rihanna and Climate activist Greta Thunberg for coming out in support of the protesting farmers in India.

Kangana Slams Rihanna, Greta Thunberg for Supporting Farmers’ Protest

Rihanna tweeted about the restriction on the supply of the internet during the farmers’ protest in Delhi. “Why aren’t we talking about this?! Farmers Protest,” tweeted the singer, who has more than 100 million followers on Twitter.

Soon after Rihanna’s tweet, Kangana Ranaut tweeted calling her a fool and a dummy. Kangana also said the protesting farmers were terrorists. “No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India. Sit down you fool,” she wrote.

Later, Greta Thunberg in a Tweet, wrote, “We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.” She also shared a news

article about the internet blockade in New Delhi.

Kangana Ranaut also dismissed Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, calling her a ‘spoilt brat’. “No fancy activists will talk about genuine environmentalist our own grandma, but they will definitely promote dumb and a spoilt brat Greta Thunberg, who is being used by entire left lobby,” she wrote.

An ardent supporter of the ruling BJP, Kangana Ranaut has frequently railed against the demonstrators. The Queen star has taken it upon herself to label the farmers’ movement misguided, motivated and against national interest.

The BJP-led Indian government in Haryana banned internet services in 14 out of 22 districts. The ban was first for 24 hours before the government extended it till 2 February.

The order by the Home Ministry had come over the weekend, days after sections of a tractor parade in Delhi by farmers on Republic Day strayed from agreed routes, triggering clashes with the police that left dozens injured and one protester dead.