Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter Permanently Suspended After Controversial Posts

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account has been suspended as she was found repeatedly violating social media platform rules.

According to Twitter, the actress posted a series of tweets in reaction to the recent West Bengal election results repeatedly violating social media platform rules. A Twitter spokesperson said, “We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm.”

“The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive

Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service,” it added.

Earlier this year, certain restrictions were imposed on her account after she posted an incendiary tweet against Amazon Prime Video series Tandav, in which she said it was ‘time to take (the makers’) heads off’ for hurting religious sentiments.

Kangana had tagged Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in retaliation. She had written in a tweet, “My account and my virtual identity might get martyred for the country anytime.” She had also criticised the platform for suspending the account of former US President Donald Trump.