Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has once again thrown shade at Deepika Padukone and slammed her recently-released film.

Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Deepika’s film, calls it ‘trash’

Kangana has been criticising Deepika for a while now. She has now seemingly penned a note for the latest release ‘Gehraiyaan’ which is about complex modern relationships but has stirred controversy over intimate scenes.

Throwing shade at Gehraiyaan, Kangana wrote, “I am also a millennial but I identify and understand this kind of romance … in the name of millennial/new age/urban movies don’t sell trash pls … bad movies are bad movies no amount of skin show or pornography can _ save it … it’s a basic fact koi gehraiyaan wali baat nahi hai (there is no depth in it).”

Earlier this month, Kangana launched her new reality show, Lock Upp at

an event and later interacted with the media. She lost her cool when a journalist asked her take on an influencer shaming Deepika for her ‘hemlines and necklines’ during Gehraiyaan promotions.

Kangana turned down her question, saying, “Look, I am here to defend those who can’t defend themselves. Alright? She can defend herself. She has the privilege, the platform and I can’t promote her film here. Sit down.”

When the journalist denied promoting Gehraiyaan by asking such a question, Kangana further said, “Of course, you named the film. You are also naming a film which is coming. Obviously, you are being planted by the PRs of the said film. I am not so naive.”

Kangana earlier accused Deepika of running a ‘business’ of depression with her mental health organisation. Gehraiyaan is directed by Shakun Batra and includes a few intimate scenes between Deepika and her co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi.