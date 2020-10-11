Kangana Ranaut urged her followers to watch her film Judgementall Hai Kya on World Mental Health Day to spread awareness.

Kangana Ranaut Takes a Dig at Deepika Padukone with ‘Depression Ki Dukan’

In her tweet asking people to watch the film, the actress also seemed to take a dig at Deepika Padukone, saying that the film “was dragged to the court by those who run depression ki dukan.”

Judgementall Hai Kya was initially titled Mental Hai Kya, which was deemed insensitive, forcing the makers to change it.

Kangana tweeted, “The film that we made for Mental Health awareness was dragged to the court by those who run depression ki dukan,

after media ban, name of the film was changed just before the release causing marketing complications but it’s a good film, do watch it today #WorldMentalHealthDay.”

Judgementall Hai Kya follows the story of a voiceover artist Bobby (Kangana) whose life pivots between reality and illusions. Rajkummar Rao played her tenant Keshav, who sparks off suspicion in Bobby’s mind after his wife dies.

Last year, when Deepika was asked about the controversy over Judgementall Hai Kya, she had said, “When we have films like Mental Hai Kya, and we have posters in a particular manner, we have to be more sensitive. Because we are working towards de-stigmatizing mental illness, and on the other hand, they are stereotyping it.”