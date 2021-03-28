Kangana Ranaut has shared a tweet depicting how far she has come. The actor said she was an unwanted child and now works with the “best and passionate filmmakers, artists and technicians.”

Kangana Ranaut: ‘I was an unwanted girl child, today I work with best filmmakers’

Kangana was replying to a tweet by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, in which the latter had praised her by saying she must be awarded for her relentless energy while “working non-stop, doing amazing films after films, during the toughest Covid period. Imagine from Jayalalita to action to Air Force… a kind of life to die for. A lot of young actors must learn from her (sic).”

Kangana replied, “I was an unwanted girl child, today I work with best and passionate filmmakers, artists and technicians. I love my work,

not for money, not for fame. When best of the world look at me and say ‘only you can do it.’ I know I may have been unwanted but I was needed. Much needed.”

Kangana is currently filming for her upcoming movie Tejas in Rajasthan. It is based on the story of a woman pilot in the Indian Air Force. She shared a set photo on Twitter and wrote, “Action in almost 50 degrees. When the survival instinct kicks in something tells me, I can’t do this but then something I don’t recognise says, eventually this body will be burnt in this same fire what you saving yourself for, give yourself to me, all of you. Ok then, take me.”

Kangana is also awaiting the release of Thalaivi, in which she essays the role of late Tamil Nadu politician Jayalalithaa. The film will release on April 23.