Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories to criticize Alia Bhatt and her father Mahesh Bhatt ahead of Alia’s next release Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Kangana Ranaut Criticize Alia Bhatt and her Father Mahesh Bhatt ‘PAPA KI PARI’

The movie will hit the screens this Friday.

Kangana shared a note on her Instagram story, claiming that the film’s biggest mistake is “wrong casting”.

She indirectly referred to Alia Bhatt as ‘daddy’s angel’ and her father Mahesh Bhatt as ‘movie mafia’. She said that Bollywood is destined to fail if the Movie mafia enjoys power.

“This Friday 200cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office … for a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act,” she added.

In another follow-up story, she added that “Bollywood mafia daddy papa Jo who has single-handedly

ruined the work culture in the film industry, has emotionally manipulated many big directors and forced his products of mediocrity on their cinematic brilliance, another example will be following soon after this release… people need to stop entertaining him”.

Alia’s next release Gangubai Kathiawadi has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. The story has been adapted from author Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai and features Alia in the lead role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful madams of Kamathipura during the 1960s.

Kangana has often called Alia a member of ‘nepo-gang’. Kangana in an interview said that she told Alia over a phone call to ‘have a voice of her own and called her Karan Johar’s ‘puppet’. She claimed that it was ‘embarrassing’ for her to be compared to Alia and said that her performance in Gully Boy was mediocre.