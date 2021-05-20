A driver showed a “flagrant disregard” for the law when he caused a collision which injured 13 people, including five children.

Kamran Khan, 29, Jailed for Leeds Crash Which Injured 13 People

Kamran Khan, 29, of Markham Avenue, Leeds, was driving 40mph above the speed limit when he crashed in Leeds.

He admitted two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. The others escaped with minor injuries.

Khan was jailed at Leeds Crown Court for three years and was banned from driving for six-and-a-half years.

He was driving his Audi RS6 in wet weather on Regent Street on 29 September 2019 when he hit a Peugeot 508, which then crashed into the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God (UCKG) Help Centre.

Eight pedestrians inside and outside the

church building were injured, including a one-year-old in a pram which was trapped between the car and wall.

Five people in the Peugeot, including another baby, were also injured.

One woman suffered a serious foot injury and a woman passenger in the car suffered serious injuries, which required emergency surgery.

PC Steve Harrison, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “While sentencing him, Judge Mairs repeatedly talked about Khan’s flagrant disregard for traffic laws.

“On that rainy day back in September 2019, Khan chose to drive over twice the speed limit and caused a crash which injured multiple adults and children.”

PC Harrison said it was “sheer luck” only two people were seriously injured.

He said Khan had a previous conviction for a drug driving offence and had cannabis in his system at the time of the crash.