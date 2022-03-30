Kamran Haider Faces Life After Killed Daughter of Girlfriend He Just Met in UK

An unlicensed dog breeder who shook a 16-month-old baby girl to death just five weeks after meeting her mum on a dating website is facing a life sentence.

Kamran Haider, 40, was heard to slap Nusayba Umar and tell her to “shh” by her mother Asiyah Amazir.

On September 13 2019, when all three were home, Asiyah heard the sound of a slap upstairs.

This was just the latest in a longline of violent and abusive episodes the two had suffered at his hands.

Asiyah grew increasingly concerned of her daughter’s welfare and left Haider’s house and called an ambulance.

The child was rushed to King’s College Hospital with life-threatening head injuries, where she was treated, but she died four days later.

This was far from the first time Haider had been abusive to her, a few weeks prior, when he was home alone with the young tot, Asiyah received a call to say she had hurt herself.

When she got back, Nusayba had a serious head injury and it had started swelling.

She tried to call an ambulance for her beloved daughter but Haider refused. Instead, she took her in a taxi to a hospital where she stayed overnight.

She was discharged the following day and Nusayba’s mother tried in vain to arrange alternative accommodation for her.

Haider had attacked an ex-girlfriend’s toddler in a locked bathroom 15 years before he killed Nusabya.

He denied murder and blamed his girlfriend but was convicted of the charge by an Old Bailey jury today. Haider was also convicted of child cruelty.

In a victim impact statement, Nusayba’s mother said:”Nusayba was subjected to the most horrible experiences at the hands of this man towards the end of her life.

“I will never forget the events that led to her death for as long as I live. I vividly remember the things she suffered and that noise she made on the last day of her life will haunt me forever.

“I will never get to see her grow up, hear her first full

sentence, see her first day at school, her first tooth loss, her first proper tantrum and all of the other beautiful milestones that a mother witnesses throughout her children’s lives.

“I will never get to hold her again or kiss her tiny hands, tickle her, put her in a pretty dress or buy her a toy that I know she wants, all of the most benign and underrated things that most take for granted as parents – these have been taken from me and cannot be given back.”

Detective Chief Inspector Larry Smith who led the investigation described Haider as a “controlling and violent man” and that Nusayba “bore the brunt of that violence”.

He added: “What happened on 13 September has never been fully established. But it is beyond doubt that the injuries inflicted on her could not have been accidental and were caused by Haider.

“Nusayba’s mother and family will grieve for many, many years as a result of this harrowing case. We will continue to support her however we can.

“I’d like to praise my officers, who have worked so hard to present the case against Haider which has led to his conviction. I hope now he will spend a very long time behind bars, where he belongs.”

Haider decided not to attend court for the verdicts as Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb adjourned sentence until Wednesday and said: “I would like to give him a chance to be here to be sentenced.”

Haider, also known as Kamran, was seeing a girlfriend in Manchester when he met Ms Amazir through a dating website a month before Nusayba’s death.

She moved into to his home in Colinton Road, Ilford, east London, to help with the illegal puppy-breeding business he was running from the back garden.

“He was an unlicensed dog breeder and at the time when they met he was also looking for help with that business,” said Ed Brown, prosecuting.

“She agreed to move in to Colinton Road to assist with the day-to-day routine of looking after the dogs and, in due course the puppies.

“It seems that this arrangement also involved, to start with, some physical relationship between the two – although it was the fact that the defendant had a girlfriend in Manchester.