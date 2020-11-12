Kamil Sattar, 21, from Telford, Makes £30K A Month As ‘Dropshipper’

Mohammed Kamil Sattar, 21, from Telford, Shropshire, spent eight months working for Primark after dropping out of school.

But he hated his job at the shop and after being regularly told by bosses he ‘wasn’t cut out to work’, he left and decided to start a dropshipping company where he makes a profit of £30,000 a month.

Dropshipping is effectively acting as a middle man who sells products without ever keeping them in stock.

When an order is placed via a website or marketplace such as eBay, the dropshipper buys the product from a manufacturer at wholesale price and has it shipped directly to the customer.

This means the dropshipping company makes a profit on the sale without ever touching the product.

‘My favourite memory of Primark was the time I deliberately got stuck in an elevator so I didn’t have to work,’ Mohammed recalled.

‘I basically quit after eight months due to lack of motivation – that, and my bosses constantly telling me I’m not built

for having a job.

‘Nowadays I sell products online using the dropshipping business model.

‘My suppliers hold all the inventory and when I get a sale on my website the supplier ships directly to the customer,’ Mohammed explained.

As the middle man in the selling process, Mohammed’s main role is finding the right product and marketing it.

‘Right now, per month in revenue, I pull in around £186,205.

‘In profit, we’re looking at around £28,100-£28,900 and my income has increased by 30-45 per cent over the last three years.’

And despite the uncertain economic climate of 2020, Mohammed insists that his work is more or less entirely crisis free.

‘Due to the demand of business going online and people looking for ways to make money online, people are buying more than ever online.

‘Making this level of money now means I can treat my partner to nice things that I wasn’t able to give her when I was broke, like holidays, meals, presents.’

Mohammed is also happy to share the wealth by teaching online courses on his business model.