Justice Isa’s Wife Sarina Isa Says 4 Men Threatened, Harassed Her at Home

Sarina Isa, wife of Supreme Court’s Justice Qazi Faez Isa, has claimed that four men entered her house in Karachi without permission to “violate my privacy and dignity and harass and intimidate me”, it emerged on Saturday.

In a letter – addressed to the Sindh inspector general of police, defence ministry secretary, interior ministry secretary and Sindh home department secretary, Sarina Isa sought the registration of cases against four men, who told her that they were from the “military intelligence” and “intelligence department”.

In the letter, Mrs Isa said she was looking after the white-wash process at her Defence residence in Karachi along with her daughter when two unidentified persons entered their house, harassed her, hurled threats and sought personal and to fill out a four-page document.

“I asked them for their identity cards, but these too they did not give me,” she said, adding, “On my asking, one said he was Muhammad Amjad but the other refused to give his name.”

She continued, “At that time my daughter was with me. Both of us were shocked and disturbed that two gentlemen could just walk in and question me

in my house like I was a criminal,” she added. She said after “intimidating” her, the two men left saying they would come again after two days to collect the “fully filled-in” forms.

According to Sarina, after they left the place, two more persons entered her residence, and put various questions in a threatening tone. When she asked their names, one identified himself as Inspector Muhammad Zeeshan, while the other refused to reveal his name.

“In front of them, I called and spoke to a senior officer of DHA and told him what was happening. He informed me that DHA, Military Estate Office and the cantonment board do not require such information [as the men were asking] and they were not sent by them,” Mrs Isa wrote in the letter.

“The intimidating, menacing and pressuring tactics against me and my family continue,” she wrote, referring to a probe into her finances by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) initiated in 2020 in the aftermath of a presidential reference against her husband, Justice Isa.

She said she had been facing such trials and tribulations alone and her husband did not once use his office to help her. In her three-page letter, she demanded the government hold an inquiry into the incident.