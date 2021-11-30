Host and actor Anoushey Ashraf, who often faces criticism over her remarks, has blasted a co-worker who “invaded her personal space hold her with her waist”.

Just Because We Worked Together, Doesn’t Mean I’m ‘Babe’: Anoushey Ashraf

Taking to Twitter, Anoushey wrote: “Just because we worked well on a project together doesn’t mean I’m now ‘babe’ and you can hold me by the waist to take selfies at events. We’re colleagues, not friends. Know the difference. Understand the concept of personal space.”

However, Anoushey refrained from naming the co-worker she criticized. She wants to clarify that one should be respectful of another’s personal boundaries and refrain from touching them in the name of striking a pose, especially if the relationship is solely professional.

When asked if she told off the person she is referring to, Ashraf replied, “It was a massive event and I didn’t want to create a ruckus. But I’m just putting it out there for people to understand the difference in the future.”

When a user wrote, “Now wait

for the victim blamers to start asking you what you were wearing, what time of day/night it was, what location etc,” the actor lamented, “It’s happening man! It’s happening.”

Later, Anoushey hosted a live session in which she opened up about her experience with an old colleague she met in an event where he called her ‘babe’. “Yes we have worked together but why are you calling me babe,” she said.

“The second thing he did was, he put his hands on my waist and said let’s take a picture. Very nicely I put his hand off me and asked why you’re holding me? Do not touch me,” she added.

She requested the boys that, “I just want you to know that the person should be comfortable with you. It can come after time you spend together and long-term friendships.”

Anoushey also urged parents to train their children about their “personal space”. She said that she want people to tell their children that no one can touch them and hold them inappropriately even if that person is someone they know.