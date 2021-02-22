Jury in Lord Ahmed’s Case Abusing Children in 1970s, Discharged for ‘Legal Reasons’

The jury was today discharged in the trial of a former Labour peer who was charged with abusing younger children when he was a teenager.

Nazir Ahmed, formerly known as Lord Ahmed of Rotherham, denied carrying out serious acts on two youngsters which was said to have happened in the early 1970s, when he was 14.

The 63-year-old was on trial at Sheffield Crown Court where he faced two counts of attempting to rape a girl under 16, indecent assault of a boy under 14 and abusing a boy under 16.

His brothers Mohammed Farouq, 70 and Mohammed Tariq, 65, also from Rotherham, were accused of indecent assault of a boy under 14.

However they were unfit to plead and faced a trial of the facts.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC told jurors they were being discharged for legal reasons.

Discussions with prosecution and defence counsel were ongoing, he told them.

The trial had begun on Wednesday last week.

The alleged victim reported Nazir Ahmed to police decades after the crime was said to have taken place.

But she today told a court said she came forward to tell police about the attempted abuse, allegedly carried out when he was a teenager and she was a little girl, out of a ‘moral responsibility’.

She told detectives in 2016 that she had become aware that Ahmed,

formerly known as Lord Ahmed of Rotherham, might have access to much younger relatives.

During an interview with specially trained detectives which was played at Sheffield Crown Court, the woman said: ‘They are at significant risk because he’s going to do what he did to me.

‘They’re so little and I now have a moral responsibility.’

She told police she had been through counselling and had talked about needing revenge and justice.

‘I have not had justice for what he did to me,’ she told detectives.

She recalled in the early 1970s Ahmed holding her down and trying to abuse her before he eventually let her go.

This happened more than once, she said.

The woman said she told no-one at the time, explaining: ‘I thought I had let him do that to me and I felt dirty.’

She added: ‘I have never forgotten, I have tried. I have really tried to erase that memory and I cannot do it.’

The complainant told the detectives she had spoken to a counsellor in the 1990s about the abuse.

