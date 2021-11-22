There are speculations that the valima ceremony of Junaid Safdar, the son of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz will be held in Lahore next month on 17th December.

Junaid Safdar’s valima reception to be held in Lahore next month: sources

The former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s grandson and granddaughter-in-law Ayesha Saif-ur-Rehman, who got nikkahfied in August, held a private ceremony in London in which Maryam Nawaz could not attend since her name is on the Exit Control

List (ECL) owing to multiple cases of money laundering filed against her.

According to the Reviewit, the ceremony is expected to be attended by close friends and members of the Sharif family including Nawaz Sharif’s acquaintance and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

Junaid’s grandfather Nawaz Sharif, who is also in London, is expected to attend the valima ceremony event via video link. As per Channel 24, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, his son Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president Maulana Fazl ur-Rehman are also invited.