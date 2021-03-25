A Sheffield man has been sentenced to time in prison for illegal possession of a firearm, as officers continue to take action against those involved in gun crime across South Yorkshire.

Junaid Maroof, 26, Jailed For Firearm Possession in Sheffield

Junaid Maroof, 26, of Edgedale Road appeared before Sheffield Crown Court last week (Friday 19 March) and was sentenced to six years and three months in prison for possession of an illegal firearm.

On Wednesday, 5 August 2020 around 8:45pm Armed Response Officers witnessed Maroof getting out of a car on Lumley Street.

Aware of the officers’ presence Maroof was seen running, in a ‘panicked’ manner towards bushes 20m away.

Officers witnessed Maroof approach the bushes with an item, shaped liked a handgun and following a search of the area identified that he had hidden a black handled hand gun and six rounds of ammunition.

He was quickly arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and taken to Shepcote Custody.

Superintendent of the Armed Crime Unit Ian Profitt explains more about

the importance of disrupting those who use guns and weapons to cause fear and harm in our communities, he said: “We are committed and continuing to work hard to disrupt the organised criminality across Sheffield.

“Maroof’s sentence is a direct result of the co-ordinated work on-going to link the shootings across the city.

“I hope those involved in criminality see that the police, prosecution and courts are working together to ensure those put before the courts are given significant sentences.

“Maroof’s arrest was a direct result of our Armed Response officers carrying out pro-active patrols across the county.

We are there to protect you and disrupt those using our streets for criminality.

“I continue to remind the public that we are stronger with your help and support.

We continue to work on intelligence and information provided by the public. Please continue to provide us with information via 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

Maroof’s sentence included incorporation of charges of affray from 2018, alongside Qamar Nain and Sarfraz Razaq who each received a 14 month sentence.