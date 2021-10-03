Actress and host Juggun Kazim has landed herself in hot waters after hosting a controversial segment on her live show.

Juggun Kazim faces backlash over hosting controversial morning show

Recently, the show Morning Show With Juggun Kazim become the talk of the town for making couples play absurd games during live transmission whose clip went viral.

In the viral video, multiple couples were invited to the show and they were challenged to eat the apples that were hung. After the segment, the morning show host faced backlash for hosting such bizarre content.

Earlier in an interview, the host had revealed about her first marriage. She had discussed that she wanted to leave her husband from the moment she found out about her. The man used to beat him and caged her inside a room.

She was unable to work, meet

her family or go out to get much-needed relief. She was unable to have a normal life like other people around her. She had to redo her lifestyle and get out of it as soon as she could.

Moreover, she was pregnant and had to raise her child. Her son was born and she thought it would change her life. But eventually, her life became more miserable and she could not pursue a life with the man she thought she loved. Afterward, the mother of three spent a few years after her separation happened.

However, she was finally able to make a decision and remarry. Juggun Kazim has been able to live a life that is filled with struggle and has been able to move on. She not only took charge of her life but also made sure it was reshaped according to her standards.