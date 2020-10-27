An accountability court on Tuesday extended judicial remand of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in a money laundering and assets beyond means case.

Judge Orders To Provide A Bed Inside Cell of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif

Judge Jawadul Hassan ordered jail authorities to provide the PML-N president a bed inside his cell.

The court gave its verdict during the hearing of the petition and ordered jail administration to provide facilities to the PML-N president in accordance with Pakistan Prison Rules 1978.

The court ordered jail authorities to arrange a separate room, a bed, a chair, food from home and other facilities.

Shehbaz, Hamza and other accused appeared in court as it resumed hearing. During the hearing, Kot Lakhpat jail superintendent Ejaz Asghar informed the judge that Hamza has

been provided personal help apart from other facilities. He said they had Shehbaz medically examined at Jinnah Hospital and he will soon be taken to a hospital for an MRI scan.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz filed an application on behalf of Shehbaz’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz seeking exemption from appearance in court on medical grounds. The NAB prosecutor opposing the plea said she is entitled to such relief under the law.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge reserved a verdict on the exemption plea. The hearing was adjourned until November 2.

On Aug 17, the national graft buster filed Rs7 billion money laundering and assets beyond means reference against the Shehbaz family, including his wife Nusrat Shehbaz, sons – Hamza Shehbaz and Suleman Shehbaz – and two daughters, Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Shehbaz Sharif in the case on September 28.