Qurban Hussain was born on 27 March 1956 in Rajdhani village of District of Kotli Azad Kashmir, Pakistan. He cam to England at the age of 14 to join his father who was working in Rochdale in the textile industry in 1971.

Journey of Qurban Hussain from Kotli to Luton, Smuggling Boy from Pakistan

At the age of 16 he left school to work and help his family. He did a variety of jobs-anything that would pay him a wage to support him and his family.

He struggled through the new way of life with everything from culture to language, and from religion to the British weather, being very different from that in Kotli, Azad Kashmir.

Studying while he worked, he finished his A-levels and later joined a bank. It was a job in a trade union centre that brought him to Luton, 30 miles north of London, where he lives to this day.

Qurban Hussain moved to Luton in 1993, after moving to Luton, Qurban Hussain joined the Trade Union Movement and served as a secretary for Luton TUC from 1994 until 1996.

He joined Labour Party in 1996, but joined the Liberal Democrats on March 20, 2003 – the day the war in Iraq began and campaigned against the conflict.

He was subsequently elected a Lib Dem councillor on Luton Borough Council. As a member of the council’s executive, he held the portfolios of citizenship, community, youth and leisure services as well as Equalities and Social Inclusion from 2003 to 2007.

He was the deputy leader of the Luton Borough Council from 2005 to 2007.

Lord Hussain was unsuccessful as a Parliamentary candidate for Luton South in 2005 and 2010, although he doubled the Liberal Democrat Party vote when he stood in 2005.

After being awarded his peerage in 2011, he said: ‘I now see this appointment as an opportunity to represent Luton in a major national forum.

‘An opportunity to promote Luton’s cause and to work for resources to advance Luton’s regeneration and to enhance education, employment, training and life chances for young people in our town.’

Hussain brought a 2 years old child from Pakistan

to UK who was born in 1990 to a couple living near to his back home in Rajdhani, Kotli Azad Kashmir.

Lord Hussain managed to convince the British High Commission in Islamabad that he was the father of the child, in order to obtain a British passport for the boy.

The dad-of-four claimed he and his wife “adopted” the boy to save him from a life of poverty but admitted there was never any paperwork or public records.

Hussain told, the child was born in the next house in Rajdhani village of Kotli Azad Kashmir on the exact same day as of hi daughter. The child’s mother approached his wife and begged her to take him to UK with them.

Hussain told, The family was living under poverty levels, like no family lived in. Me and my wife decided to help them good faith. I approached the British High ­Commission in Islamabad but I didn’t complete the right paperwork.”

Now I know it was illegal but I didn’t know then. Now I regret it, I should have done things the proper way. It is a shame on me, he added.

The boy was given a British passport in 1991 or 1992 after he was smuggled into the UK illegally by Hussain and his wife.

As soon as the was old enough, around the age of 10, he was told told the truth about what had happened to him and who are his real parents and how did he came in UK.

They boy went to school in UK and now has graduated from university with a degree, he is 27 years old now. He told, Lord Hussain is my father who raised him, while his biological parents are understood to be still living in Pakistan.

Lord Hussain still believes he did the right thing as it was a matter of humanity and he did what he thought was the right thing at the time.

Hussain briefly withdrew from the Lib Dem whip in March 2015 for smuggling the boy into UK, he admitted to having committed an offence but insisted it was morally the right thing to do. He was later readmitted to the party whip.