Hareem Shah is a famous and well known Tiktoker, whose videos have become internet sensations with influential political leaders, Holidays in Luxury Five Star Dubai Hotels.

Journey of Pakistani Girl from Poor Islamic Scholar to Rich Glamours Model

Both Hareem Shah and Sandal Khattak gained fame filming different videos in important government offices, private aircraft, government buildings and other important private government places.

28-year-old Hareem Shah’s actual name turns out to be Fizza Hussain who was born on 28th December, 1991 in Nawabshah village in Tehsil Oggi district of Manshera, her father, Syed Zarar Hussain Shah, is said to be a civil servant in the federation.

Zarrar Hussain Shah father of Hareem Shah tells, his daughters real name is Fiza Hussain, with tears in his eyes, Zarar said that he sent her daughter to a prestigious Islamic educational institute for her religious upbringing but to no avail and she choose the glamours world.

“I sent her to the standard religious institute where she completed her education with good marks and became Aalma… I did everything I could do as a father, but she disappointed me.”

“I pray to Allah for guidance so that my daughter

returns to being Fiza Hussain instead of Hareem Shah,” he added.

Hareem Shah shared that she started making videos on Tik Tok just for fun. Revealing about how she got access to such significant people of stature and power, Shah said, “I am a big Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporter myself and have been affiliated with the party. This is how I got the unique opportunity to meet and make Tik Tok videos with PTI leaders.”

Last year Hareem Shah celebrated New Year 2020 in Dubai and stayed at the Millennium hotel, one of the quite expensive hotels in Dubai.

Hareem Shah and her friend Sundal Khattak both arrested by Dubai police due to their involvement in some illegal activates. Both were allegedly deported from Dubai and sent back to Pakistan.

Hareem Shah claims she is living luxury life by her own as she earns from her videos with paid promotions.

But Hareem Shah is accused of being funded by lobby and powerful politicians. Because she has controversial videos of Pakistani Politicians and gets money by blackmailing those politicians.

Hareem Shah also applied for Canadian Nationality and had the plan to move Canada permanently where she can openly leak the scandals of Pakistani tycoons.