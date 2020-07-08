Journalist Ali Salman Alvi Charged For Killing His Wife Sadaf Zahra

Broadcast journalist Ali Salman Alvi was arrested over charges of killing his wife Sadaf Z Navi in Rawalpindi Airport police precinct here on Wednesday.

Rawalpindi police of Airport area arrested Alvi and started investigation for allegedly murdering his wife over petty issue.

Social media is on rage seeking justice for beautiful woman Sadaf Zahra Naqvi who was found dead in her apartment in Rawalpindi.

Syeda Mehwish Zohra the younger sister of victim filed a case on 29th June 2020, she told she received a call from her Brother in law Ali Salman Alvi on the incident day, telling her, her sister ‘Sadaf has done something bad to herself’ and later switched off his phone.



When Mehwish along with her other family members reached the house of Ali Salman Ali in Yousaf Colony, Rawalpindi, Ali Salman who was standing outside the house took them inside the room where Sadaf Zahra was found hanging to the ceiling fan.



Police was informed who arrived on the incident spot and took the dead body for postmortem.



Deceased’s sister told police that Ali Salman often use to torture his wife Sadaf from the beginning of the marriage.

FIR mentions signs of torture on body. According to police, tortured body of Sadaf was recovered from her own house on June 29.

However, the police said that they were investigating the matter as how Sadaf was killed and who the real killer was which will be revealed after postmortem report.

The friends of the deceased raised voice for victim on social media and accused Alvi for her murder.

The couple married about 6 years ago after Sadaf met Ali Salman Alvi on

Twitter.

However, after seven months of marriage, Sadaf found out that her husband was blackmailing other women for money by using different twitter IDs.

She found emails and receipts of money sent to Ali Salman on confrontation he apologized by saying it was an old chapter that he needed closure.

The journalists also expressed serious concerns over charges against Ali Salman Alvi for killing his own wife in Rawalpindi.

Considering it was just the beginning of her married life Sadaf choose to move forward but a year into the marriage

Sadaf once again found out that Alvi was involved in a martial affair with another woman in Islamabad. At the time, she confronted him with evidence he made up a story that she needed consolation as she was alone. “Sadaf was a new mother, post-operation she was sick as she also went through a miscarriage and was on bed rest,” her friend said.

As per friend, Zehra did not want her daughter to live without a father may be that was the reason she chose to stay back. However, this time, she caught her husband for the third time after discovering chats of Ali Salman Alvi with other women.

The same evening, Sadaf was brutally beaten by her husband which continued for a couple of days.

On 20th June Sadaf celebrated her daughter’s first birthday, on the morning of 29th June she was found dead at her home with brutal torture.

According to victim’s friend, Zahra was a wonderful girl, a bright, smart, and ambitious woman and a mother of a recently turned one-year-old daughter but she was trapped into marriage by a Ali Salman Alvi.