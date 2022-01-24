British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a birthday party during the first Covid-19 lockdown in June 2020 when social gatherings indoors were banned, ITV News reported on Monday.

Johnson ‘Had Birthday Party’ in Lockdown, Organised By Wife Attended by 30 People

The broadcaster said it was alleged the prime minister’s wife, Carrie Johnson, helped organised the party on the afternoon of June 19.

Up to 30 people attended the event in the Cabinet Room of Number 10, his office and residence, ITV said.

The report adds to the pressure on Johnson over a series of gatherings at Number 10 that would seem to have broken the Covid-19 lockdown rules imposed by his government.

Senior bureaucrat Sue Gray has been investigating the parties and is expected to publish a report later this week.

In response to the birthday party allegation,

Johnson’s office told ITV: “A group of staff working in No 10 that day gathered briefly in the Cabinet Room after a meeting to wish the Prime Minister a happy birthday. He was there for less than ten minutes.”

ITV News also understands that on the evening of 19 June 2020, family friends were hosted upstairs in the prime minister’s residence in an apparent further breach of the rules.

Number 10 have denied this, claiming the prime minister only hosted a small number of family members outside.

At the afternoon event, Carrie Johnson and Lulu Lytleare believed to have presented the prime minister with a cake whilst his wife led staff in a chorus of happy birthday.

Those assembled are understood to have eaten picnic food from M&S, with the gathering lasting for around 20-30 minutes. Downing St say the prime minister only attended for less than 10 minutes.