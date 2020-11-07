Former Vice President Joe Biden has been elected the 46th president of the United States, narrowly emerging victorious from a contentious White House campaign that stretched days past election night, as vote tallies in several swing states were slowed by an unprecedented surge in mail-in ballots.

Joe Biden Wins and Elected 46th President of The United States

Biden surpassed the 270 electoral votes required to win the White House by flipping the battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, according to projections by Decision Desk HQ.

Biden had over 4 million more votes than Trump as of early Saturday, a lead that’s likely to grow as states finalize their results in the coming days and weeks.

In a speech on Friday evening at his campaign HQ in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden did not declare victory but said he was confident in winning once more votes had been tallied.

Biden’s victory, Trump becomes the 13th president to lose reelection and just the fourth to do so since the end of World War II.

Biden edged President Trump, who in the days since voting ended has falsely claimed a premature victory and baselessly said Democrats were trying to steal the election. The Trump campaign is still contesting the process in several states.

“The simple fact is this election is far from over,” Trump said in a statement Saturday. “Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. “

Despite the president’s rhetoric, Biden’s team projected confidence as ballots were tabulated, knowing that large chunks of the vote still to be counted were in diverse Democratic strongholds like Milwaukee, Detroit and Philadelphia.