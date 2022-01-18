Barbara Stange-Alvarez destroyed wine, spirits and beer when she went on the rampage in Aldi, St Albans Magistrates’ Court was told.

Jobless Woman Smashed £10K Wine Bottles in Aldi Court Orders Her To Pay £5K

The 36-year-old from Stevenage, Hertfordshire, walked along the aisle at the local store and used her arm to sweep hundreds of bottles off the shelves, a judge heard.

She yesterday pleaded guilty to criminal damage, racially aggravated common assault and a racially aggravated public order offence.

The latter was for hurling insults at a security guard at the hospital where she was taken to fix her hand.

Prosecutor Clinton Hadgill told the court: ‘She made her way directly to the aisle where the alcohol is and proceeded to drag hundreds of bottles of alcohol off the shelf.’

He said on reaching the end of the aisle she went back to the beginning and repeated the exercise.

He

said the defendant slipped and fell on to the broken glass around 90 seconds into the incident.

But she later stood at the end of the row and grabbed single bottles before slinging them on to the floor.

The prosecutor said officers took the woman to Lister Hospital in Stevenage where she kicked a security guard in the shin and hurled racial insults at him.

She told him: ‘You Indian people. I pay my taxes for you to be in this country. Go back to your own country, I hate Indians.’

Strange-Alvarez, who represented herself in court, said she had been unable to work in 2020, adding: ‘I struggled because I was unemployed.’

She was given a 12-week jail sentence, suspended for 18 months.

She was also made the subject of a Mental Health Treatment Requirement as well as Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Stange-Alvarez was told she would have to pay Aldi £5000 in compensation and court costs of £85.