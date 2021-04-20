Anisah Ahmed, 33, staged her own kidnapping and stabbing in a ‘comprehensive and orchestrated’ revenge campaign against fellow barrister Iqbal Mohammed, 38, a commercial barrister at St Philips Barristers.

Jilted Lover Anisah Destroys Married Life of Fellow Barrister Iqbal in Oxford

The ‘manipulative’ woman also attempted to frame Mohammed for abuse, claiming he had assaulted her on several occasions in a ‘detailed and convincing’ false report.

Ahmed later recruited her ex-boyfriend Mustafa Hussain, 34, to buy a phone in the victim’s name to support her fake allegation that she had received threatening phone calls from Mohammed.

She also set up fake email accounts in the victim’s name, using them to send herself threatening emails, Oxford Crown Court heard.

He added that police told him Ahmed most likely targeted him because he had been the star of a four-part BBC documentary called The Barristers.

Anisah Ahmed met Mohammed, who is still with his wife, through LinkedIn more than six years ago and embarked upon a relationship with him in 2014, the court heard.

However, it soon emerged that her lover was married and the snubbed lawyer began an elaborate campaign of revenge described in court as ‘malicious’ and ‘even evil.’

She was today handed a discretionary life sentence with a minimum term of four years and six months.

Judge Michael Gledhill said: ‘This case clearly involved very careful planning to destroy the personal and professional life of the victim. The lengths you went to, to exact revenge on Mr Mohammed were almost beyond belief.

Ahmed’s attempts to ‘destroy’ the victim’s personal life and career began when she sent intimate messages detailing their affair to the victim’s wife and colleagues.

She later emailed his Head of Chambers demanding an investigation into his integrity, the court heard.

He was subsequently arrested at work and locked in a cell for seven hours.

But computer experts later found that the email evidence had been falsified and police instead arrested Ahmed for harassment.

She later admitted to creating the fake emails but persisted in the lie that Mohammed was harassing her.

When it was decided to prosecute Ahmed for harassment, far from stopping her campaign of destruction, she escalated it.

Judge Gledhill said: ‘As a barrister, Ahmed

was well aware of the gravity of what she had done and the potential consequences to herself. In order to avoid such consequences, her strategy then took an even more sinister turn.

The judge heard it was discovered that although Ahmed reported she had received threatening phone calls from Mohammed, in reality she had convinced her former boyfriend, Mustafa Hussain, to buy a phone in the victim’s name.

The court heard how Hussain, 34, who stood in court to be sentenced for conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, was bombarded with texts and calls asking him to help Ahmed get back at a man who had wronged her.

As her harassment trial approached, Ahmed became increasingly desperate and hatched a plan to stage her own kidnapping and stabbing.

She thought the trial would be derailed if the police believed she had been attacked by Mohammed, the court heard.

Ahmed told Hussain that if he would not stab her, then she would have to stab herself. She said: ‘This is the only way out of this sh** – do it for love.’

Having planned the attack, she told Hussain to stab her three times and that she was to be attacked in the driver’s seat of her car from outside the door.

On July 12, 2015, police received a call to attend a seriously injured woman in a car parked on the side of a road. She had a ‘horrific’ wound to her thigh.

In her final attempt, Ahmed once again convinced Hussain to deliver a threatening letter to her house.

Hussain was duly arrested and, although he said he was acting on behalf of Mohammed, he was not convincing and officers discovered that there was a conspiracy to pervert the course of public justice.

Despite Hussain admitting conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, Ahmed painted herself as the victim which she maintained in court.

Ahmed, of Wilkens Road, Oxford, was given a discretionary life sentence with a minimum term of four years, six months and 10 days.

Hussain, of Slough, Berkshire, was given a two year prison sentence suspended for two years. He will have to undertake 150 hours unpaid work and pay £2,000 towards the prosecution costs.