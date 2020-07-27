Former wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Jemima Goldsmith, has said that her quote implying that she had asked Imran Khan to leave Pakistan to get settled in UK, is ‘fabricated’.

Jemima Says Her Quote About Imran Khan to Settle in London Is ‘Fabricated’

Ali Nawaz, a member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media team in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, quoted Jemima as saying: “Before divorce, I asked Imran Khan to leave Pakistan and get settle with me in London. My dad also him a settled running business in Europe, but he refused to leave Pakistan.”

I

n response, the prime minister’s former

wife said, “This is actually a fabricated quote. Just for your information.”

Previously in February this year, Jemima had shared a poster of Lollywood film on Twitter that featured PM Imran, his wife Bushra Bibi as a magician, and Jemima herself.

The poster had portrayed First Lady as a magician apparently doing some magic, and there was a question written in the poster, “What kind of magic did you do?”

While sharing the poster, Jemima had said that she does not intend to disrespect anyone through the act. “Like most of you, I just found it funny,” she added. She said that she is a big fan of Pakistani film posters, street art, and truck art.