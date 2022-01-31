It’s been years since Jemima Goldsmith and PM Imran Khan parted ways. However, many are still gripped with high hopes of the former couple reconciling at some point in life as it seems to be a topic of discussion every other day on social media.

Jemima Khan Shares WhatsApp Chat With Ex Husband Imran Khan

While Jemima has had her share of responding to the hopeful Pakistanis about her former relationship with the premier, one tweep has dug out a 2017 Instagram post of the British author and PM Imran’s WhatsApp chat.

In the said screenshot, Jemima sent doctored pictures of their son Kasim to her former husband, using FaceApp. The screenshot saw Jemima teasing Imran and him pleading her to stop. “Unfun,” Jemima had

captioned her post.

She changed Kasim’s face using a face-swap app and shared saying ‘Kasim as a girl’. Khan then instantly responded her saying ‘No’. Minutes later, she then sent another picture in which the boys’ face was changed to an old man. Khan, who apparently got irked, then asked her to stop.

Later, the UK-based producer then shared the chat on social media and a user found and reshared it on social media which sparked a meme fest on social networking sites.

Jemima posted a word puzzle game, which was a new Twitter trend as she asked her followers to guess the word. In spite of guessing the word, the user asked her to return to Pakistan and reunite with Imran Khan saying he is being ‘fooled by his friends’.