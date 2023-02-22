Princess Diana and Charles had an arranged marriage, according to Jemima Khan, a close friend of the late princess.

Jemima Khan labels Diana’s marriage to Charles as ‘Arrange Marriage’

The 49-year-old, in her recent appearance with Lorraine, added that the couple’s volatile relationship was ‘an suitable match selected by the parents’.

After marrying former Pakistani cricketer Imran Khan, the producer said she was inspired by the healthy and happy arranged marriages she witnessed while living in the South Asian country for 10 years.

‘Arranged marriage is totally different from forced marriage,’ Lorraine said. ‘But when we think about arranged marriage –

your friends, Princess Diana – that was arranged really, wasn’t it?’

Jemima reacted with:

“Pretty much, I mean as close to arranged as you could get in that it was an appropriate match chosen by the parents and a sort of committee of family members.”

‘The royal family used to pretty much always have arranged marriages,’ she added. ‘And it’s still the majority in the world…’

Princess Diana and Prince Charles first met in November 1977 during a shooting weekend at her house in Northamptonshire, Althorp House.

Jemima also discussed her feature directing debut on Lorraine, and the documentary-maker discussed her new film, What’s Love Got To Do With It?