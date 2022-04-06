Jemima congratulates Arooj Aftab for winning Grammy

Ex-wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan Jemima Goldsmith has congratulated Arooj Aftab for winning Grammy.

Sharing the news titled, ‘Arooj Aftab becomes first Pakistani singer to win a Grammy’, Jemima said on tweeter, “Congratulations to the sensational @arooj_aftab on being the first Pakistani singer to win a Grammy” followed

by numerous clapping hands emoticons.

Arooj Aftab won the prestigious trophy for her song “Mohabbat” in the Best Global Performance category.

“I am beyond thrilled,” the artist told journalists backstage at the pre-gala ceremony, at which the vast majority of awards are handed out. “It feels great.”

“I´ve been very nervous all day. And we´re off to a good start.”

