Jemima congratulates Arooj Aftab for winning Grammy

Ex-wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan Jemima Goldsmith has congratulated Arooj Aftab for winning Grammy.
Sharing the news titled, ‘Arooj Aftab becomes first Pakistani singer to win a Grammy’, Jemima said on tweeter, “Congratulations to the sensational @arooj_aftab on being the first Pakistani singer to win a Grammy” followed
Arooj Aftab won the prestigious trophy for her song “Mohabbat” in the Best Global Performance category.
“I am beyond thrilled,” the artist told journalists backstage at the pre-gala ceremony, at which the vast majority of awards are handed out. “It feels great.”
“I´ve been very nervous all day. And we´re off to a good start.”